1/1
Sujell Lopez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sujell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Sujell Lopez, 44, entered eternal rest on November 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Esteban and Irene Perez.

She is survived by her husband J. Javier Lopez; her children Jose Javier Lopez Jr.(Grecia), Nayelie Sujell Lopez; Esteban Angel Lopez; her grandson Jesse Javier Nevarez; and by her siblings Jose Luis Perez(Velma), Maria Delia Solis(Juan), Dominga Garcia(Hector) and Irene Castillo(Victor).

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
11:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved