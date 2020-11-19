Mission - Sujell Lopez, 44, entered eternal rest on November 13, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents Esteban and Irene Perez.



She is survived by her husband J. Javier Lopez; her children Jose Javier Lopez Jr.(Grecia), Nayelie Sujell Lopez; Esteban Angel Lopez; her grandson Jesse Javier Nevarez; and by her siblings Jose Luis Perez(Velma), Maria Delia Solis(Juan), Dominga Garcia(Hector) and Irene Castillo(Victor).



Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store