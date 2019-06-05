Austin, TX - Susan Caroline Moore went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hospice Austin's Christopher House after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was born June 18, 1965 in Houston, Texas.



Susan was intelligent, witty, kind and compassionate. She supported many important causes throughout her life, including volunteering for many years at the Austin Battered Woman's Shelter (now Austin SAFE Place), and donations can be made there in her name for those who are interested. Http://www.safeaustin.org.



She was so grateful to the oncology doctors and staff at Dell Seton Medical Center- their skill, talent and generous spirits made all the difference for her. Susan handled the challenges of these past two years with remarkable courage and dignity.



Susan is survived by her loving parents Ray and Caroline Moore, of McAllen, Texas, her brother, James Richard Moore, of Austin ,Texas, her sister and brother-in-law Jeanie Ann (Moore) and Jon Rowell; also by her nephews, Michael Rowell, of Houston and ray and Tiffany Rowell of Pharr and nieces Emma Caroline Moore and Rachael Elizabeth Moore of Houston.



She is also survived by uncles William (Bill) Vaughan of Houston, Rev. Dr. Mary Elizabeth Seals of Danville, New Hampshire and Dr. and Mrs. John And Carolyn Seals of San Antonio and great-aunt Ellen Thomas Shambaugh of Dallas and many loving cousins. She is pre-deceased by her aunt, Sarah (Sally) Moore Vaughan.



Her memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 2:00 pm at University Baptist Church, 2130 Guadalupe, Austin, Texas. Published in The Monitor on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary