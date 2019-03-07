Services Kreidler Funeral Home 314 North 10th Street McAllen , TX 78501 (956) 686-0234 Resources More Obituaries for Susan Farb Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Farb

Obituary Condolences Dallas - Susan Farb passed away, with her family by her side, on the evening of February 27th. Susan is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Braun and brother-in-law, Mike Braun. Susan was the daughter of David & Betty Jean Farb & the granddaughter of Jacob & Sophye Edelstein and A.C. & Celia Farb. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.



Susan attended Stephens College where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism. This collegiate career was quickly followed by Susan attaining her master's degree in Social Work (MSW) from Washington University.



Susan had a 45-year career as a Licensed Medical Social Worker (LMSW) and continued to provide service to her patients up until 3 weeks before her passing. Susan provided profound assistance to those in need for more than 45 years in the Dallas area. Her greatest joy was in helping her patients overcome any personal or behavioral obstacles in order that their lives might be demonstratively improved. Additionally, Susan was very active in volunteer public service via her membership in the Lakewood Lions Club in Dallas.



Susan's main form of medium was first and foremost her devoted long-haired ginger cat companion; "Baby". Susan's main hobby was in her collection of books that ranged from celebrated mystery novels to that of current developments in the realm of modern medicine and psychology.



Additionally, Susan's secondary advocation was in the realm of genealogical research as it related to her families' ancestries. Through Susan's many years of genealogical research, Susan was able to reach out and form new relationships with extended family members from all over the world.



Susan was an accomplished cook plus, she loved planning and working in her garden. Every year, Susan enjoyed coming to the Valley to visit her family and friends. Additionally, Susan joyfully looked forward to attending all high school reunions so that she could learn more about what was happening in her classmate's lives.



The family would like to thank the Doctors & medical staff of the Dallas Methodist Medical Center as well as the Doctors and staff of the Texas Oncology Center of Dallas for their loving kindness and care that was extended to Susan. Susan's numerous friends and professional co-workers were a tremendous support to Susan throughout her life as well as during her term of illness. Moreover, Susan's friends and co-workers have continued to be of unimaginable support to Susan's entire family.



In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in her memory to any of the following; Texas Oncology Cancer Center located in McAllen Texas, Affordable Homes of South Texas in McAllen, Texas or to the Palm Valley Animal Center in Edinburg Texas. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries