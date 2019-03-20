Mission - Susana Cabrera-Albiar, 56, of Mission, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Mission, TX.



Born September 15, 1962 in Mission, TX she was the daughter of the late Rafael Cabrera-Camarillo and Francisca Sandoval de Cabrera. Susana was a devoted mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and wife. She loved her family and friends. Susana was a U.S Retired Veteran, Licensed Vocational Nurse in the U.S Army and ranked as a Sergeant. She will be missed by all that knew her. The family would like to thank everybody who always kept her in their prayers especially her brothers and sisters in Christ at Mennonite Brethren Church.



Susana is survived by her husband, Francisco Albiar; children, Andrei Omar Albiar (Carmen), Anthony Joel Albiar, Erika Albiar, Aaron Francisco Albiar; five grandchildren; Arlexis Barrientes, Alexander Albiar, Abe Rodriguez, Louis Antonio Alegria, and Andrei Omar Albiar Jr; sisters, Demetria Cabrera, Maria Inez Diaz (Benjamin?), Estella C. Pena (Arnulfo), Maria C. Cabrera (Alfonso Montano), Agueda Hilsabeck (Richard); brothers, Roberto Cabrera?(Thelma), Angel Cabrera (Isela), Jose P. Cabrera (Chugit), Amancio Cabrera, Moises Cabrera (Carolina), Rafael Cabrera (Blanca), Omar Cabrera (Liz).



Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 21, at 4:00 P.M followed by a prayer service at 7 P.M. Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, March 22, at Del Angel Funeral Home at 12 P.M. Interment will take place at the Rio GrandeValley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX at 2:00 P.M. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary