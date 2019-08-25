|
Hereford/Mission - Susana Gonzalez, 82, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at McAllen Heart Hospital. She was a lifetime resident of Hereford, Tx, having moved to the Valley a few years ago. She was a devout catholic and loved praying the rosary and praying for everyone. Some of her hobbies were reading/collecting cook books and gardening. She enjoyed painting, and would find joy in painting flower arrangements for her family. The greatest joy in her life was being with her family and cooking for them. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, love of music and singing, and for her unconditional love.
She was preceded death by her husband, of 58 years, Leonel Gonzalez, Sr.; parents Enrique and Emilia Jackson; as well as by several brothers and sisters.
Susana is survived by her loving children San Juana Gonzalez of Mission, Irasema (Ricardo) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Leonel (Deya) Gonzalez Jr. of Hereford, TX, Noel (Mary Ruiz) Gonzalez of Mission, Imelda (Derek Kirbo) Gonzalez of Houston, TX, Uriel Gonzalez of Hereford, TX. She is also survived by her amazing grandchildren Leonel III, Adriana, Adriel, Elizabeth, Leana, Efrael, Danielle, Katie; as well as by the sparkle of her eye, her great granddaughters, Melany, Myrina, Zailey, Briseis, Maliyah, Kaylee, Brooklynn, Emilia Rose, and Zaniyah; siblings Maria Guadalupe "Kina" Garcia of Amarillo, TX, Juan Jackson of Plano, TX, Rafaela Jackson of Houston, TX, and Mere Jackson of Michigan,
Visitation will be held on today, Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 25, 2019