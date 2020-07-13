Edinburg - Susana R. Garza, 82, went home to our Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Benjamin Garza; and her parents, Jose and Tomasa Ramirez.Mrs. Garza is survived by her two daughters, Yolanda (Ted) Garza-Hake, Amy (Seph) Garza-Villanueva; an adopted daughter, Eva Gonzalez, all of Edinburg; six grandchildren, Benjamin Hake, Catherine (Sean) McMillan, Kristen Hake, Christopher Garza, Derek Villanueva, Elijah Villanueva; and a sister, Guadalupe Trevino of Beeville, TX.Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.