Susana R. Garza
Edinburg - Susana R. Garza, 82, went home to our Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Benjamin Garza; and her parents, Jose and Tomasa Ramirez.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her two daughters, Yolanda (Ted) Garza-Hake, Amy (Seph) Garza-Villanueva; an adopted daughter, Eva Gonzalez, all of Edinburg; six grandchildren, Benjamin Hake, Catherine (Sean) McMillan, Kristen Hake, Christopher Garza, Derek Villanueva, Elijah Villanueva; and a sister, Guadalupe Trevino of Beeville, TX.

Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
