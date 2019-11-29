|
McAllen/Mercedes - Susana V. Alaniz, 68 passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, TX. She was born on September 10, 1951 in Luxora Arkansas; daughter of +Enrique V. Vega and Susana T. Vega. She is preceded in death by her father, + Enrique V. Vega, her sister, +Rita Vega and her brother, +Jose Guadalupe Vega (Libby).
Worked for the State of Texas for 28 years at Texas Commission of the Blind, D.A.R.S., and Health & Human Services of Texas, retired July 31, 2019; worked at Weslaco Fire/Police Department, City Secretary of Mercedes.
She is survived by her son: Luis Oscar Alaniz (30), her mother Susana T. Vega 87 of Mercedes, TX; four brothers Johnny Joe Vega 65, (Rosalinda of Mercedes, TX; Richard Vega 63 (Yasmin) of San Antonio, TX. Margarito Vega 57 (Dora) of San Antonio, TX, Joe Vega (Rachel) of Chicago, III and six sisters Rosie Flores 67 (Luis) of San Benito, Tx, Hilda Martinez 62 (Juan) of Mercedes, TX, Terri Hernandez 60 (Juan) of Weslaco, TX, Maria E. Hernandez 56 of Houston, Tx, Catalina Daily 79 (+Sam) of Weslaco, TX, Mary Turner (Bill) of Lowell, Ind. and nephews, Joseph Benjamin 46 (JB), Joe Gabriel 43, John Henry 36 (Jackie), JC 32, Nick 40, Joey 33 (Courtney), Moses 37 (Kenlly), Melinda 34 (Jay), Rita 39, Ester 33, Annabelle 36, Annalinda 34 (Paul), Annalisa 30 (Ruben, Melissa 35 (Brian), Cynthia 57 (Jim), Kathleen 55 (Robin) 32 Great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 920 Anaquitas St. in Mercedes. TX at 9:00 a.m. Cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 29, 2019