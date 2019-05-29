|
|
Weslaco - Susie L. Pina, age 73, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Susie was born October 19, 1945 in Alma, MI.
Susie is survived by her husband, Jose Manuel Pina; daughter Rexanna Pina; daughter Victoria Pina; son Thomas Pina; son Pedro Pina; son Jose Pina Jr.; daughter Jessica Pina; her 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation Services for Susie will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elsa, Texas followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park, 6705 North FM 88, Weslaco, Texas 78599.
All Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home, 6705 N FM 88, Weslaco, Texas 78596.
Published in The Monitor on May 29, 2019