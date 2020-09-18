1/1
Suzana Limon
Mission - Suzana Limon was born a Diaz in a small town in the Upper Valley on Thursday, May 13, 1930. She was born on the Laguna Seca Ranch, and she and her family worked for Renaldo Vela. She was a humble girl, born into the family of fourteen children. Her oldest brother, Manuel Diaz was the first soldier from the Rio Grande Valley killed in World War II, during Operation Torch (the invasion of North Africa). She married Simeon Limon a soldier in the 1st Armored Division and lived with him and her children in Germany, Panama, and Killeen, Texas. The little country girl traveled the world with her husband and children. She returned, to McAllen, Texas, with her family in 1974, where her children Rosie, Simeon Jr., and Celina were raised and graduated from High School. Suzana is well known for her humble life, her love and compassion for other, and her deep faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She passed away at 90 years of age and is preceded in death by the love of her life, Simeon Limon Sr. She is survived by her three children, Rosie (Arthur Julian) Masso of Harlingen, Texas, Simeon (Angie) Limon, Jr., of Dallas, Texas and Celina (Carl R.) Henderson of McAllen; a sister Julia Balderas and a brother, Romeo Diaz both of Edinburg, two great granddaughters Alivia Valencia and Aria Rivera and one great grandson, Matthew Rivera.

Graveside burial will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

The Limon family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
