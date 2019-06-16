Mcallen - Suzanne Ellison passed away at her residence June 6, 2019. Suzanne was born November 13, 1945 in Decatur, Illinois to Lois M. and Charles Wayne Ellison. She attended Pan American University and Sul Ross University. Suzanne taught English for 31 years at Edinburg North High School and was a Juvenile Probation Officer for 3 years. For many years she continued to send birthday cards to her students even after retiring.



She was a loving daughter who liked to read, travel, and loved cats. She loved to travel to Las Vegas to listen to live music as often as she could. She and her mother, Lois Ellison were best friends until the last moment.



A special Thank You to the staff that always provided care and love for Suzanne and Lois Ellison; Laura, Maria, Anette, Gizel, Alejandra, Rosi, and Superior Hospice Staff: Sonya, Julie, Hector, Chris, and many others.



There will be no local services. Burial will take place in Assumption, IL, with Seitz Funeral Home assisting. Kreidler Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of the local services. Published in The Monitor on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary