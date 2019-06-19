McAllen - Sylvia Marian Skloss, 94, has gone to her eternal home to be with Jesus on June 17, 2019. Sylvia was born on September 9, 1924, in Cestahowa, Texas. She was nine when her family moved to McCook to acquire farmland for a growing family. On October 25, 1941, she married August Anton Skloss.



Sylvia loved God above all and, through example, taught her children the same faithfulness. Her children realize that she was given to them to keep them close to God. Everyone loved her for her humility and kindness. Sylvia took pride in her duties and responsibilities as a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Altar Society.



Sylvia was a consummate farmer's wife who, in the early years, worked alongside her husband in the fields. She loved the outdoors and growing flowers. Gardening and canning fruits and vegetables were at the core of taking care of her family. Her grandkids always looked forward to her chicken and dumplings and Silesian-style coffeecake. Some of her many talents included being an excellent seamstress and quilter, at one time making tabernacle veils for the church in McCook. She loved waltzing with August (Gus).



Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, August Anton Skloss and her parents, Joseph and Florence Lyssy. She is survived by her six children, Jim (Carole), Virginia Phillips (John), Joyce, Theresa Allen (Mike, deceased), Larry (Paula), and Mary Sue Walker (Doug), 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in McCook, Texas. Checks should be made payable to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, address is 28212 FM 2058, Edinburg, TX 78541 and denote In Memory of Sylvia Skloss. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held in her honor at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in McCook. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in McCook. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Published in The Monitor on June 19, 2019