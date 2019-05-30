Mission - Sylvia Marie Avendano, 54, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the PaxVilla Hospice Facility surrounded by her family. "Tita", as she was lovingly known, was born on February 18, 1965 in McAllen, Texas to Jose A. Avendano and Nora E. (Guerra) Avendano. Tita was a life long resident of Mission. Tita attended Mission schools and graduated from Mission High School in 1984. Tita attended and graduated from Mankato Technical College in the Culinary Program in 1992. Tita enjoyed cooking and spending time at the beach. Tita loved caring for her nieces and nephews. Tita truly lived her life to its fullest. Tita was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Geronimo and Estefana Avendano; maternal great-grandparents: Feliberto and Beatrice Rodriguez, maternal grandmother: Maria R. Guerra.



Left to cherish Tita's memory are her parents: Jose and Nora Avendano; her brothers: Jose Angel Avendano, Jr. and Hector Avendano; nephews: Jeromy and Abel Avendano; great nephews and great niece: Jesiah Avendano , Adric Avendano and Lahnay Avendano.



A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 12 noon at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow to Valley Memorial Cemetery in Mission. Published in The Monitor on May 30, 2019