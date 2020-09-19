McAllen - Sylvia Sanchez Barrera was born in San Juan, Texas to the late Petra and Amado Sanchez on December 11, 1938.She has gone to be with the Lord, on September 8, 2020.Sylvia was married to Jose Barrera, also from San Juan, who precedes her in death as of November 17, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Amado, Leonel, Noe, Rene, Ruben, Eli, Maria, and Cristela.She leaves behind one brother, Ruben Sanchez of Chicago; and her children.Sylvia and Jose have eight children, Daisy (Tim) Baker of Little Rock, AR, Noemi (Jose Luis) Aguilar of Missouri City, TX, Jose Barrera Jr. (Gracie) of Edinburg, TX, Sylvia (Chris) Hackbarth of Dayton, TX, Cynthia (Jesse) Hernandez of Mission, TX, Belinda (Tony) Aguilar of Missouri City, TX, David Joel (Maria) Barrera of Burbank, CA, Ruth (Billy) Sturhan, of Missouri City, TX; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.We will all miss her greatly.Sylvia and Jose were married in July 1954. She was a loving and prayerful mother, whose prayers were often requested by her family and friends as her faith was incredibly strong. She could sing beautifully, sewed, and she loved arts and crafts.Sylvia and Jose sang together for years, recording many gospel cassette tapes and CDs.Once Sylvia and Jose became empty-nesters, they found themselves called to gospel ministry which took them to remote towns in Mexico and several states within the United States.We are assured through Jesus that "it is well with her soul" now.We will miss her very much.Services will be conducted by Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020, she will be buried next to her husband, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna on the same day following the funeral service.