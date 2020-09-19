1/1
Sylvia S. Barrera
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Sylvia Sanchez Barrera was born in San Juan, Texas to the late Petra and Amado Sanchez on December 11, 1938.

She has gone to be with the Lord, on September 8, 2020.

Sylvia was married to Jose Barrera, also from San Juan, who precedes her in death as of November 17, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Amado, Leonel, Noe, Rene, Ruben, Eli, Maria, and Cristela.

She leaves behind one brother, Ruben Sanchez of Chicago; and her children.

Sylvia and Jose have eight children, Daisy (Tim) Baker of Little Rock, AR, Noemi (Jose Luis) Aguilar of Missouri City, TX, Jose Barrera Jr. (Gracie) of Edinburg, TX, Sylvia (Chris) Hackbarth of Dayton, TX, Cynthia (Jesse) Hernandez of Mission, TX, Belinda (Tony) Aguilar of Missouri City, TX, David Joel (Maria) Barrera of Burbank, CA, Ruth (Billy) Sturhan, of Missouri City, TX; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

We will all miss her greatly.

Sylvia and Jose were married in July 1954. She was a loving and prayerful mother, whose prayers were often requested by her family and friends as her faith was incredibly strong. She could sing beautifully, sewed, and she loved arts and crafts.

Sylvia and Jose sang together for years, recording many gospel cassette tapes and CDs.

Once Sylvia and Jose became empty-nesters, they found themselves called to gospel ministry which took them to remote towns in Mexico and several states within the United States.

We are assured through Jesus that "it is well with her soul" now.

We will miss her very much.

Services will be conducted by Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, Texas on Monday, September 21, 2020, she will be buried next to her husband, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna on the same day following the funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved