La Villa - Sylvia Villarreal, 36, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Los Fresnos, Texas.
She was born on April 1, 1983 to Mr. Saul Vallejo & Mrs. Beatrice Solis Vallejo in Weslaco, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her Maternal Grandfather Arturo Solis and her brother Javier Solis.
Sylvia is survived by her parents; her daughters Nakisha Sanchez, Giovanna Salazar & Katherine Salazar; her brothers: Santos (Ariana) Villarreal, Jesse (Brenda) Solis and Armando Solis; her sisters: Sandra Lee (Armando) Palomin, Pamela (Roberto Morales) Villarreal & Veronica (Eloy); her maternal aunts: Dina (Roel) Sonnen & Josefina (Julio) Medina and numerous cousins.
Sylvia will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Visitation for Ms. Sylvia Villarreal is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Talk Service at 6:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will follow at a later date.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on July 17, 2019