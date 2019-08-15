|
|
Wimberley, TX - Ted Charles Schumitz, age 60, of Wimberley, TX passed away at his home August 6, 2019. He leaves behind two children, Susan Cervenka and her husband Joshua; Lindsay Allen and her husband Grant; four grandchildren Bodie and Evelyn Cervenka and Hudson and Emerson Allen; brother Bill Schumitz and sister Sandi Newman.
Ted was born July 23, 1959 in Milford, CT to Charles and Sue Schumitz. He grew up in McAllen, TX. He was a dedicated employee and loved to travel. In his spare time he enjoyed going to the river, spending time with family, friends and pets. He spent much time gardening and found peace caring for his yard and plants. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Chapel In the Hills Church in Wimberley, TX at 10:00am.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 15, 2019