|
|
EDINBURG - Teofila Guerrero, 60, went to be with the Lord on Thursday January 16, 2020 in Edinburg. Teofila was born March 12, 1959 in San Juan, Texas to Lucas De Leon and Guadalupe Hernandez De Leon. Teofila was preceded in death by; parents, Lucas and Guadalupe De Leon; sister Maria Isabel De Leon.
She is known in the community as a devoted Pastor's Wife of 40 years and for her 24 years of service within Edinburg CISD as a Food Service Manager at San Carlos Elementary. She loved cooking, gardening, and spreading God's message of Salvation.
Teofila is survived by her loving husband, Pedro Guerrero; children, Flower Guerrero, Ismael Guerrero and Moses Raadt. She is also survived by her siblings, Juan De Leon, Sr., Maria De La Luz Rodriguez, Linda Diaz, Lupita Rodriguez, Jesus De Leon, Estella De Leon, Gloria Garza, Ana Luisa Jimenez, Magdalena Archambault, Alisia De Leon and 60 nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com for the Guerrero family.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 18, 2020