Donna - Teresa G. Gonzalez, 88, went home to the Lord Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence in Mercedes.

Born in Los Fresnos, Teresa lived in Donna for most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edelmiro Gonzalez Benavides; her parents, Bernabe Gonzalez and Luz Martinez; two brothers, Ramon Gonzalez, Ricardo Gonzalez; a sister, Teresa Gonzalez; a son-in-law, Domingo Ramirez; and a daughter-in-law, Concepcion Alejandro Gonzalez.

Teresa is survived by five children, Maria Santos (Jose Francisco) Sanchez of Mercedes, Enedelia (Rolando) De La Rosa of Alamo, Paula Ramirez of Mercedes, Dr. Maria Diana Gonzales of New Braunfels, Juan E. (Consuelo) Gonzalez of Mercedes; six grandchildren, Francisco E. Sanchez of Donna, Kassandra T. Jenkins of Garland, Blanca De La Rosa of Alamo, Jesus De La Rosa of Donna, Santos A. Gonzalez- Hinojosa of Houston, Alexandria N. Gonzalez of Austin; 10 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Gertrudes Chapa of Mercedes, Nicolas Gonzalez of Edinburg, and Guadalupe Cantu of Donna.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
