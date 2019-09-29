|
Alton - Teresa Gail Wallance, 54, went to be with our Lord, Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, in the comfort of her family at her beautiful, dream home. Teresa was born on August, 30th, 1965, in Pensacola, Florida. She was the daughter of Delano and Diana Wallace and sister to Roger Wallace. Her family moved to Fort Worth-Dallas, Texas, where she lived until the age of 17, before moving to McAllen, Texas. She was the beloved wife to Rene Gonzalez. A devoted mother to Dalia Mendoza, Justo Hinojosa, and Derek Hinojosa. A loving step-mother to Jessica Garza, Jennifer Gonzalez, and Elizabeth Gonzalez. An adoring Nana to her three precious grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Hezekiah, and Elioenai. Teresa worked for Atlas, Hall & Rodriguez for 34 years. She loved traveling with her husband, Rene, and going to estate sales with her mother. Teresa enjoyed crafting in her craft room and cherished spending time with her family, usually in the backyard gathered around the fire, laughing, and sharing memories. Despite all of Teresa's adversities, she remained strong in her faith and in her spirit. Her gorgeous, blue eyes, her vibrant smile, and her kind, thoughtful heart will continue to resonate in all who knew her. Teresa, you are so deeply missed by all your loved ones. It pains us to say goodbye because we know how wonderful you were. In life, we loved you. In death, we love you still. In our heart, you hold a place no one else can fill.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019