San Juan - Teresa Garcia, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Amara hospice in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her sister, Josefa Esparza and niece, Felipa Zapata.
She is survived by her sister, Lupita Canales of McAllen, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3pm to 8pm with a 7pm rosary, today April 14, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home in Pharr. Funeral Home will open at 10am on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 and a graveside service will follow at 1pm at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Pallbearers will be Raul Garza Jr., John Valdez, Andrew Valdez, Efrain Garcia, Jeremy Garza, and Ramon Garcia Jr. De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 14, 2020