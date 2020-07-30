1/1
Teresa I. Gonzalez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Teresa I. Gonzalez, 83, entered eternal sleep, Sunday July 26, 2020, in McAllen. Mrs. Gonzalez was preceded in death by her father, Miguel Ibarra, two sisters, Petra Ramirez and Esperanza Suarez.

Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by her husband, Nabor Gonzalez; fours sons, Reynaldo (Irma) Tijerina, Gilbert Gonzalez, Danny (Belma) Gonzalez, and Mario Gonzalez; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Jose Ibarra, Ignacio Ibarra, and Manuel Ibarra; two sisters, Rosa Alonzo, and Amelia Villarreal; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved