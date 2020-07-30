McAllen - Teresa I. Gonzalez, 83, entered eternal sleep, Sunday July 26, 2020, in McAllen. Mrs. Gonzalez was preceded in death by her father, Miguel Ibarra, two sisters, Petra Ramirez and Esperanza Suarez.Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by her husband, Nabor Gonzalez; fours sons, Reynaldo (Irma) Tijerina, Gilbert Gonzalez, Danny (Belma) Gonzalez, and Mario Gonzalez; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Jose Ibarra, Ignacio Ibarra, and Manuel Ibarra; two sisters, Rosa Alonzo, and Amelia Villarreal; numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.