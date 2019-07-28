Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
La Trinidad United Methodist Church
Pharr, TX
Teresa Mae Vega


1958 - 2019
Teresa Mae Vega Obituary
Edinburg - Teresa Mae Vega, 60, went home to our Lord Friday, July 26, 2019, at Comfort House in McAllen.

Born in Pharr, Mrs. Vega had lived in Edinburg most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sabas Antonio and Elizabeth De Luna.

Mrs. Vega is survived by her loving husband, Jorge Vega of Edinburg; three sons, Josue Vega of San Antonio, Luis Antonio Vega of Kent, WA, and Aaron Vega of Edinburg; two daughters, Melissa Ann Luna and Katherine (Frank) Morales, both of Edinburg; five grandchildren; four siblings, Rebecca Ysaguirre of New Braunfels, Sabas Antonio De Luna Jr. of Pharr, Charles Albert De Luna of McAllen, and Richard Val De Luna of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, July 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at La Trinidad United Methodist Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Antonio Villarreal Cemetery in Encino.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 28, 2019
