Edinburg - Teresita (Terri) Trevino entered into eternal life on July 26, 2019. Terri was born on March 22, 1949, to Eliseo and Barbara Trevino in Pharr and was raised at their Javalin Ranch in McCook, Texas. She attended Rio Grande City High School where she graduated salutatorian. She then received a scholarship to Pan American University where she graduated with Honors. She was recruited by the Social Security Administration while still in college, and she worked for SSA until she retired. She worked all over the US, and was the District Manager in the McAllen SSA office for over twenty years. She had a very distinguished career and was known as a very generous boss who led by example, often donating her own vacation and sick leave time to other employees who needed it. Public service was a big part of her life as demonstrated by her membership in the International Lions Club. Terri had a huge heart and always gave of herself, her time, and her money to others, even those who would take advantage of her generosity.
Terri was full of life and energy. She loved music, shopping, entertaining, and sports cars. She definitely left a mark anywhere she went, and will forever be remembered as someone who knew how to enjoy life. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the regular trips to Dallas to see her great nieces in the last few years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo, Sr. and Barbara Trevino, her brother, Eliseo Trevino, Jr., and her nephew, Louie Trevino. She is survived by her brother, John L. (Nora) Trevino of Weslaco, niece Lisa T. (Brandon) Story of Dallas, niece Dr. Catherine L. (Tyler) Torres of McAllen, and four great nieces, Annabelle Story, Gabrielle Story, Isabella Story, and Andrea Torres. A visitation and rosary is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019, 5-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at Legacy Chapels Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019