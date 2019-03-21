Weslaco - Terrence Lee Maruska, 76, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas. He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on July 15, 1942 to Clarence and Bernice Maruska.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jeneice L. Maruska.



Terrence is survived by his wife, Margot Maruska; children, John Thomas Maruska, Paul Maruska, David Maruska, Michele Maruska; grandchildren, Samantha, Isaac, Magdalene, Claire, Grace, William and numerous extended family and friends.



Terrence was a dedicated member of the Church Of The Living Word in Weslaco, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, treasurer of the Tejas Flying Club and served as President of the Village Circle Club at the Ranchero Village Mobile Home Park for 6 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:00pm at Church Of The Living Word, 4015 Camino de Verdad, Weslaco, TX 78596. Following the service there will be a gathering at the Fellowship Hall within the Church of The Living Word.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019