Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
For more information about
Terrence Maruska
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence Maruska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence Lee Maruska

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terrence Lee Maruska Obituary
Weslaco - Terrence Lee Maruska, 76, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas. He was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on July 15, 1942 to Clarence and Bernice Maruska.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jeneice L. Maruska.

Terrence is survived by his wife, Margot Maruska; children, John Thomas Maruska, Paul Maruska, David Maruska, Michele Maruska; grandchildren, Samantha, Isaac, Magdalene, Claire, Grace, William and numerous extended family and friends.

Terrence was a dedicated member of the Church Of The Living Word in Weslaco, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, treasurer of the Tejas Flying Club and served as President of the Village Circle Club at the Ranchero Village Mobile Home Park for 6 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:00pm at Church Of The Living Word, 4015 Camino de Verdad, Weslaco, TX 78596. Following the service there will be a gathering at the Fellowship Hall within the Church of The Living Word.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now