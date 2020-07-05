1/1
Terry Don Bowers
Edinburg - Terry Don Bowers, 78, entered eternal rest Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Mr. Bowers proudly served in the United States Army and was then employed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. In July of 1963, Terry Don Bowers began his long and distinguished law enforcement career at the DPS Academy in Austin. Upon graduation, he served as a Driver's License Trooper in Corpus Christi and Edinburg for 2 years and in March of 1965, transferred to the Highway Patrol Service in Edinburg. In 1967 Terry transferred to the License and Weight Service where he served in Kingsville, Harlingen, and McAllen, before promoting to L&W Sergeant in Houston in 1971. In 1976, Terry promoted to the position of Narcotics Agent and remained in Houston. Three years later, Terry promoted to Sergeant in the Narcotics Service and served in Laredo, Del Rio, and McAllen. In December of 1990, Terry was promoted to the rank of District Captain and oversaw criminal investigations in an area stretching from Del Rio to Brownsville. After retiring in 1993, Terry continued to serve the citizens of the state of Texas as a DPS non-commissioned Inspector, Program Administrator, and Program Supervisor in the Motor Vehicle Theft Service and the Motor Vehicle Inspection Service until Aug 2007.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dell Walker "Blackie" Bowers and Elnora Graham; a brother, Roben Bowers; a sister, Kayla Bowers; and his mother in law, Dolores Guerra.

Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sandra Bowers; two sons, Bradley Bowers and Logan Bowers; six grandchildren; his father in law, Manuel Guerra; and brothers and sisters in law, Manuel (Gloria) Guerra Jr., Jaime (Estela) Guerra, Elma Perez, Hector "Paco" Guerra, Rogelio "Rocky" Guerra, Lorena (Terry) Bailey, and Marissa (Horaldo) Sanchez.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11:30 a.m. memorial service, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post #8788.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
I worked with Terry on the Task Force in Laredo in the seventies. He went out of his way to be my friend and to help me with my desire to get into DPS narcotics. Ive always had very fond memories of him. He will be missed!
Doyle Holdridge
Friend
