McAllen - Thelma Flores Laurel, 72 passed away Saturday March 7, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 5, 1947, to Reynaldo and Alicia Flores in Alice, TX. Thelma was the eldest of two siblings, and was a 1965 graduate of Alice High School. She married Octavio "Tavo" Laurel on September 07, 1968 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice. They remained married for 51 years and lived most of their lives in McAllen, TX. Thelma graduated with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education from Texas A&I Kingsville. Throughout her 37 year career in Education, she taught all grade levels from elementary to high school in Beeville ISD, Port Isabel ISD, and McAllen ISD with a specialty in Language Arts. Thelma capped off her distinguished career by helping at risk youth earn extra credits in their quest to finish high school at McAllen High School. She was a McHi Bulldog Super fan of all sports and activities. Thelma lived a graceful and full life with a passion for reading, traveling, gardening, and crafting. She was central to the life of her only son, Raymond and her only grandson Luke, who remember her as a selfless giver whose generous soul will be missed forever. Instead of resting on her laurels upon retirement, she would move on to her second act as a baker and business owner of T's Cookies, where she pursued her love of baking decorative cookies, having the time of her life doing it. She was a special human being who touched the lives of many. She was a social creature at heart and participated in numerous social groups throughout her life and recent retirement, including playing Bunko with the same group of ladies for the past 40 years! She was part of a reading club, stamping group, Rayburn and friends retirement group and a member of silver sneakers at Gold's Gym in McAllen and that was just in retirement!! Ever the gracious hostess, she enjoyed entertaining friends and family both at her home and at Los Nogales Laurel Ranch, the family ranch in Rio Grande City. She will be missed for her homemade aprons, amazing cookies, exceptional cooking skills, quick wit and humor. She will be remembered as a faithful woman full of grace and love.
Her loving husband, Tavo, son Raymond, daughter-in-law Patricia, and grandson Luke Laurel survive Thelma. Her brother Reynaldo Flores Jr., his wife Frances, and their sons Reynaldo and Rolando Flores; as well as many loving relatives and friends also survive her. Her parents, Reynaldo and Alicia Flores, precede her in death. Pallbearers include: Octavio Laurel, Raymond Laurel, Lonnie Osborn, Rolando Flores, Rey Flores lll, J.J. Garcia, Matthew Osborn, and Fred Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers include Luke Laurel, Mike Garza, Ed Castillo and Rolando Guerra.
We wish to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days at MD Anderson and Rio Grande Regional Hospital and IPH home health services. We are eternally grateful and forever joined by our love for Thelma.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Legacy Chapels, 4610 South Jackson Rd. in Edinburg from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the recital of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial rites will be celebrated Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery in Mission at 11:00 am.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 11, 2020