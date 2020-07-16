1/1
Theodora Avila
San Juan/ Brownsville - Theodora Avila, 65, went home to our Lord Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Rio at Fox Hollow in Brownsville.

Born in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Ms. Avila had lived in San Juan most of her life and was currently residing in Brownsville.

She is survived by her three children, Yesenia Y. Mancha, Alba I. Valdez, Daniel T. Mancha; three grandchildren, Natalia, Diego and Emilio Valdez; nine siblings, Felipe Avila, Alfredo Avila, Roberto Avila, Gilberto Avila, Jaime Avila, Eloy Avila, Javier Avila, Elida Cantu and Elva Avila.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
