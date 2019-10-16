|
Weslaco - Theodore "Ted" Phillip Ellis, 55, earned his wings and reunited with his beloved grandson, Joaquin, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Ted was born May 21, 1964, to Will "Bill" Paxton Ellis, Jr. and Patricia Green Ellis in Austin, Texas.
Growing up in Mission, Texas, Ted was active in Boy Scout Troop 84, where his Dad was the scoutmaster. Ted earned the Eagle Scout Award as a Senior in high school. In addition to scouting, he excelled in sports. He played football and golf and earned a spot on the Southwestern University Golf Team.
Upon graduation from Mission High School, Ted attended Southwestern University where he pledged Phi Delta Theta and earned a B.A. degree in Business Administration. On August 8, 1987, he married Rosemarie Sanfilippo, the love of his life, his soulmate, and high school sweetheart.
Ted began his 20-year career in banking in Houston at Southwest Bank of Texas. Ted became a father, his self-proclaimed greatest role, beginning in 1991. He and Rosemarie were blessed with three wonderful children, Hayden, Katrina, and Vance. In 1997, he returned to the Rio Grande Valley, where he worked for City National Bank of Weslaco as the Senior Vice President and then President.
Active in his community, Ted served on the Boy Scout Council, Lions Club, Red Coat Ambassadors, and as president of the Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was active as Head usher, finance board member, and a member of the choir under the direction of his loving wife Rosemarie.
Ted had a dream to purchase Weslaco Borderland Hardware, a business that had been a mainstay in the community since 1919. Ted saw the potential to restore and strengthen the business and support the effort to keep downtown Weslaco thriving. This year, Ted and Rosemarie became full owners and operators of Ace Borderland Hardware in Weslaco.
Ted is preceded in death by his first grandchild, Joaquin Phillip Ellis; his paternal grandparents Will and Ruth Ellis; his maternal grandparents Keith W. and Patricia Green; and uncles Richard Green, Bill Green, and Dick Ellis.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Rosemarie; parents, Bill and Patricia Ellis (Rio Hondo, TX); children, Hayden and wife Claire Ellis (Weslaco, TX), Katrina and husband Brian Sherman (Gonzales, TX), and Vance Ellis; grand-daughters, Lena Rose Sherman and Quinlynn Ellis; sister, Kathy Fisher; brother, Keith Ellis (Melanie); nephews, Leo and Wesley Ellis; nieces, Emilie Fisher and Cora Ellis; brothers in law, Jimmy Sanfilippo (Kristy) and Steven Sanfilippo (Stacey); sisters in law, Neena Taylor and Katherine Burton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 1-9 pm, with a prayer service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, at 11 am, at the First United Methodist Church in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 16, 2019