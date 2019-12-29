Home

Thomas Allen Bonnet Jr. Obituary
McAllen - Thomas Allen Bonnet Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019, in McAllen, Texas. Tom was born on November 23, 2942 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Thomas Allen Bonnet and Celeste Nugent Bonnet. He is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his brother Benjamin Bonnet (Sandra) of Foley, Alabama and his nephew Charles Bonnet and niece Melissa Bonnet.

Tom was a patriot who was an Eagle Scout before attending the U.S. Naval Academy and commissioned in the U.S. Army. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran who received the Vietnam Service Medal, the Purple Heart w/One Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Navy Distinguished Service Medal.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston Chapel at 9:00 am. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Post 8788 will follow at RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission at 10:00 am. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 29, 2019
