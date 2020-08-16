McAllen - Thomas "Tom" C. Baldazo, 32, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence in McAllen.Born in McAllen, Tom lived there most of his life and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. He graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Tom was a Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid golfer.He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Christina Baldazo; his paternal grandparents, Maria and Candelario Baldazo; and his maternal grandparents, Gloria and Rodrigo Elizondo; and an uncle, Manuel Baldazo.Tom is survived by his father, Carlos Baldazo; step-mother, Martha Salinas, both of McAllen; a brother, Randy T. Baldazo of Canyon Lake; a niece, Ruby Ann Baldazo; an uncle, Rogelio (Brenda) Baldazo; his best friend, Jason Baker; former spouse, Alex Lozano, all of McAllen; and numerous Elizondo Family Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. service today, August 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.