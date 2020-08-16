1/1
Thomas C. "Tom" Baldazo
McAllen - Thomas "Tom" C. Baldazo, 32, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence in McAllen.

Born in McAllen, Tom lived there most of his life and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. He graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Tom was a Dallas Cowboys fan and an avid golfer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maria Christina Baldazo; his paternal grandparents, Maria and Candelario Baldazo; and his maternal grandparents, Gloria and Rodrigo Elizondo; and an uncle, Manuel Baldazo.

Tom is survived by his father, Carlos Baldazo; step-mother, Martha Salinas, both of McAllen; a brother, Randy T. Baldazo of Canyon Lake; a niece, Ruby Ann Baldazo; an uncle, Rogelio (Brenda) Baldazo; his best friend, Jason Baker; former spouse, Alex Lozano, all of McAllen; and numerous Elizondo Family Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. service today, August 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
August 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Baldazo family for your loss, prayers to all.
Esther Guel
August 15, 2020
Tom, I give my blessing to your mother in heaven and your dad here on earth for knowing you for all your 32 years of life. You will always be on my prayers, I will never forget you and all the fun times hunting and around family and especially as you were growing up. U will always be in my Heart. Give your Mother a hug n let her know u n her will always be missed. God bless u both. From ur Mom n Dads all time Freind John Box
John Box
Friend
August 15, 2020
You are in heaven with your precious mom. God Bless you Tom. You will be missed by family and many friends!
Janet Backar
Friend
