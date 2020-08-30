Mission - Thomas Michael Townsend, Sr., age 85, passed away on August 20th, 2020 at Doctor's Regional Medical Center in Corpus Christi.He lived most of his life in the Rio Grande Valley, Mission/Sharyland area, where he was a successful lifetime businessman, farmer, & rancher.Mike is survived by his six children, Barbara Barber, Cecelia Townsend, Dr. Thomas Michael (Mike) Townsend Jr. (Kay), all of Corpus Christi, Joan King ( Dr. Richard ) from Austin, Dr. Stephen Townsend (Jill) from Hobbs NM, James Townsend (Kimberly) from San Antonio, & his ten grandchildren: Joshua & David Barber (Dr. Megan); Marnae Fults(Jordan); Mikayla & Logan Townsend; Dr. Nicholas , Jennifer, & Monica King; and Olivia & Molly Townsend. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Virginia Townsend, Ramona Townsend, his wife, and infant grandson, Walter Townsend.Mike was born on March 20th, 1935 in McAllen, Texas to the late Charles & Virginia Townsend. He attended St. Paul's parochial school in Mission, TX. and graduated from McAllen High School. He served as the President of the local chapter of the Future Farmers of America. During that time, he represented his chapter at the national convention for parliamentary procedure. In 1956, Mike graduated from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX., with a BBA Degree in Marketing. He was enrolled in the St. Mary's ROTC program and upon graduation was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He was promoted to captain during his eight years with the McAllen Army Reserves, three of which, he served as their commanding officer.In 1956, Mike married Ramona Sowell and raised their six children on North Taylor Road in Mission. He was part owner of Townsend Implement Company and received multiple awards for outstanding salesmanship. In 1967, Mike was elected to the Mission City Council Place 1, served as president of the St. Paul's Men's Club, was Grand Knight for the Knight of Columbus, where he served two years as president. He served as a committee member of the Pastoral Commission for the Diocese of Brownsville, and was an active member of the Mission Kiwanis International, where he enjoyed starting the meeting off with his favorite song "For We Love Our Valley Home." He looked forward every morning having breakfast & drinking coffee with his friends at a local restaurant.Mike was an avid hunter in South Texas, but he also enjoyed the chance of hunting pheasants in South Dakota, & the ever elusive elk of Unit 76 in Colorado. He made time fishing the lakes and rivers of Colorado, while admiring the scenic views, casting a pistol Pete fly behind a bobber, and hoping for a nice rainbow trout. However, his most prized and cherished possession is his ranch in LaSalle County, Texas. He looked forward going to his ranch, to feed and watch the wildlife, and to connect with the land. He appreciated what the land produced and maintained. Mike enjoyed sitting around the campfire with family & friends, eating BBQ chicken thighs, drinking margaritas, and capturing his audience with interesting stories. During the seasons, he would harvest the bounty for family and friends. Mike was happy and at home.The Townsend family would like to acknowledge a sincere gratitude to the healthcare professionals at Doctors Regional Medical Center & Wooldridge Place Nursing Center for the devoted care they gave our father.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family graveside committal service was held at Valley Memorial Gardens, located at 3601-3611 North Taylor Road, Mission, Texas 78573. Father Roy Snipes, OMI, of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Mission, officiated.