Tool, TX. - A man who gave so much to so many is now in the arms of the Lord. Thomas "Tom" Polimus, age 89, joins his beloved Jean Larsen Polimus on July 21, 2019 after 7 years of separation. Falling victim to Parkinson's Disease, Tom fought back and never gave up. Tom leaves behind a large list of people who will miss him greatly. His sister, Caliope Polimus, Greg and Ellie Fairris (daughter), Jane and Martin Polimus (son), Amanda Polimus (granddaughter), Melanie Purdy (granddaughter), the Ottesen bunch, most of Tool Texas, several nieces and nephews, and a very special friend in Ron Repp who cared for Tom everyday for many, many months up until the end of his amazing life.
Published in The Monitor on July 24, 2019