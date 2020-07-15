Pharr - Long time resident of Pharr, Tiburcio Olivarez Jr., 82, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home.He is preceded in death by his parents, Tiburcio Olivarez Sr. and Barbarita Olivarez Trevino Olivarez.Mr. Olivarez is survived by his siblings, Manuela O. Villescas, Margarita Olivarez, Maria Angelica O. Luna, Guadalupe O. Mendiola, and Placida O. (Pablo) Salazar; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.