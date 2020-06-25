Tiffany Dawn Miller-Villalobos
Mission - Born on January 10, 1977 in Eunice, Louisiana, Tiffany Dawn Miller came into this world bringing love and joy to everyone who ever met her. Her infectious smile and beautiful, blue eyes, were the windows and doorway to her precious spirit. Tiffany left this world on June 23, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the only Man she loved more than her "babes" Xavier.

Tiffany is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Sittig and her father, Charles Ray Miller. She leaves behind her husband Xavier Villalobos, her sister Faith King, brother in law, Josh King, nephew Matthew King, and her two boo-boos, Jake and Gumbeaux. In addition to these she leaves behind hundreds and hundreds of people who loved her dearly, and whom she loved dearly in return. No one met her, spent time with her, spoke to her...that she didn't invite into her life. Her work as a chiropractor was not just a job for Tiffany. Helping people heal their bodies was a life giving passion for her.

Services for Tiffany will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at del Angel Funeral Home, 3611 North Taylor, Mission, Texas. Visitation will be Friday the 26th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The services will be available on Facebook live, go to Funeraria del Angel and Valley Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held in Eunice, Lousiana at a later date, details to follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Palm Valley Animal Shelter in Tiffany's honor.

Published in The Monitor on Jun. 25, 2020.
