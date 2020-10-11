Linn-San Manuel - Tina C. Sapp, 69, entered eternal rest Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence.She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Narcisa Carrizales; a brother, Gustavo E. Carrizales; and a sister, Lydia Carrizales.Mrs. Sapp is survived by her husband, John P. Sapp; four siblings, Modesta C. (+Fito) Garcia, Magin (Zoila) Carrizales, Angie Carrizales, and Gilbert (Mary) Carrizales; a sister in law, Lucia Carrizales; and several nieces and nephews.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.