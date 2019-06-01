Concan, TX - Tinna Marrie Losee-Loveall, 63, of Concan, TX, passed away at home on May 12, 2019. The beloved wife and mother is survived by her husband, Rick Loveall; her mother, Janice Bridge, Mission, TX; her son, Jeremy Bluhm, Houston, TX; her daughter, Jenny Blank, Austin, TX; her half-sisters, Vicki Warner Corbett, Draper, UT and Stephani Warner, Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren and extended family in Indiana.



She is preceded in death by her father, Norman Warner.



Tinna was born in Logansport, Indiana. She graduated from Northridge High School in 1974. She spent most of her life in Indiana and moved to Texas in 2010 to be close to her family. It was in Texas where she met Rick and they married on September 16, 2017.



Tinna and Rick enjoyed traveling and camping together, eventually settling in the Texas Hill Country. There, Tinna managed the office at Nana's RV Park located in Concan. They enjoyed frequent cookouts with friends on the Frio River.



In June, Tinna's friends and family will come together in Mission, Texas to celebrate her life.