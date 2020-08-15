1/1
Tirso Saenz
McAllen,TX. - Tirso Saenz, 70, a loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21,2020. Tirso was born on January 28,1950 in Bayview, Tx. His remains will be laid to rest at Rivera Funeral Home. There to meet him in heaven were his parents Enecleto and Julie Saenz. Tirso was a Special Education educator for 25 years with PSJA ISD, serving his community anyway he could.

Tirso is survived by his wife, Melinda Saenz; son Andres Saenz; daughter Viviana Librada Saenz of McAllen; sisters Genoveva Ortiz, Maria Ramirez, Ernestina Saenz; brothers Victor and Joe Saenz.

Tirso Saenz will never be forgotten and his legacy will continue to live on through the hearts of his children. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26 Until we meet again.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 15, 2020.
