Tomas Baldomero Olivarez

Tomas Baldomero Olivarez Obituary
Donna - Tomas Baldomero Olivarez (74) has gone to be with the lord July 14, 2019. He was a Navy Veteran, Born in Edinburg, Tx on February 25, 1946. He is preceded by his son David R Olivarez, Parents Gregoria Mata, and Gonzalo Olivarez. Also siblings Jose C Mata and Maria Guadalupe Olivarez. Tomas is survived by his wife Eustolia R (Izzy) Olivarez of 49 yrs. Grandson Philip A Olivarez, Daughter Diana R Leal (Darren Allen Leal) in laws: Frank (Dora) Rodriguez, Amada (Vicente) Aleman, Maria(Diego) Villarreal, Refugio (Maria Luisa) Rodriguez, Daniel (Alice) Rodriguez, Jose (Emma) Rodriguez. Nieces and Nephews: Jessie, Melissa, Junior, Norma, Cristina (Lucas), Omar, Julie, Scottie, Roland, Larry (Maria) Solis, Harold (MaryAne) Solis, Oscar (Melissa) Rodriguez, Tony, Vanessa, Liza, Ricardo, Gilbert Mata, Elizabeth. Mr. Olivarez best friend Ozzy (little buddy) Rodriguez, Rosie Dobbs, Norma Linda Vanderpool, Berta Guerrero, Janie Flores, Rene, Martin Olivarez. Honoree Pall Bearers: Jr, Oscar, Jessie, Julio Rodriguez, Sam Tijerina and Monico Carmona
Published in The Monitor on July 20, 2019
