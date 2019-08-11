Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomas Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomas "Tommy" Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tomas "Tommy" Garcia Obituary
Mission - Tomas "Tommy" Garcia, age 64, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence in Mission. He was a native of Mission, had retired from the Texas Dept of Corrections and was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe & David Garcia.

He is survived by his wife, Janie Garcia, 3 daughters, Jessica Garcia (Frank) Franco, Krystal Garcia (Alfredo Rodriguez) & Priscilla Garcia, 4 grandchildren, 4 sisters, Minerva Perez, San Juanita Saenz, Rosalinda Vela & Veronica Gonzalez.

Visitation will be held Today, Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now