|
|
Mission - Tomas "Tommy" Garcia, age 64, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence in Mission. He was a native of Mission, had retired from the Texas Dept of Corrections and was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe & David Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Janie Garcia, 3 daughters, Jessica Garcia (Frank) Franco, Krystal Garcia (Alfredo Rodriguez) & Priscilla Garcia, 4 grandchildren, 4 sisters, Minerva Perez, San Juanita Saenz, Rosalinda Vela & Veronica Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held Today, Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019