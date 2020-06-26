McAllen, TX - Tomas Garcia Jr., 81, died in McAllen Medical Hospital June 23, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beautiful wife Maria Guadalupe Garcia, daughter Anna (Martin) Hernandez, sons Tomas Garcia III, Melquisedec (Veronica) Garcia, Manuel Marcos (Yvette) Garcia, 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers Jose Garcia and Juan Garcia, and 2 sisters Maria Villareal and Elva Menchaca. He has touched the lives of so many with his unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. He will be forever missed. "I love you times infinity."



