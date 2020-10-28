La Blanca - Tomas Luna, 74, passed away Sunday, October 26, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.He is preceded in death by his parents, Modesto and Engracia Luna; two brothers, Rogelio and Guadalupe Luna.Mr. Luna is survived by his son, Michael (Deidre Cantu) Luna; three sisters, Margarita Engel, Rosie Barrera, and Arcilia Acosta; 6 brothers, Modesto Jr., Jose Luis, Rene, Raul, Juan, and Francisco Luna.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.