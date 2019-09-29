|
|
Tomas Perez, 86, of Elsa, TX, passed away on September 26, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Tomas Perez was born in Elsa, TX to Baldomera Cisneros Perez and Vicente Perez on December 29, 1932. Tomas Perez is preceded in death by his son Miguel Angel (Mike) Perez, his parents, and his brother Manuel Perez.
Mr. Perez is survived by his 10 children Cynthia Ann Perez (Beatriz), Tomas Perez Jr. (Cynthia), Luis J. Perez, Rose Marie Martinez (Albert), Arturo Perez (Carla). Terry D. Renteria (Rolando), Ruben Perez, (Esther), Andrew Perez, Catherine Victoria Fenz, (Darren), Daniel Perez. Former spouse, Teresa P. Perez, Sisters Elena Serow & Sara Gomez, brother Santiago Perez; 19 Grandchildren: Nicholas Perez, Cianna Perez, Jules Perez, Arturito Perez, Claudia Perez, Christina Martinez, Teresita Renteria, Joseph Martinez, Alicia Perez, Gabriel Renteria, Miguel Perez, Mia Perez, Catherine Fenz, Sofia Perez- Gomez, Miriam Perez, Matthew Fenz, Miguel Renteria, Caroline Fenz and Lourdes Renteria. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tomas Perez Jr, Luis Perez, Arturo Perez, Ruben Perez, Andrew Perez & Daniel Perez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, with a 7:00 pm rosary at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, TX. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, 2:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church Weslaco, TX. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019