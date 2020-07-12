Edinburg - Tomas "Tommy" Thomas died peacefully in his home on July 7, 2020. He was born August 17, 1939 to Isaac and Stella Uresti Thomas in Mercedes, Texas. ??Tom retired as the Bilingual Director for Region One after a career in education and serving as a principal at Mission and McAllen ISD. Tom was married to Pilar Colmenares Thomas and they shared a beautiful life of laughs, travel, and adventure.
Tom will always be remembered as a loving father who was the life of the party and had a wonderful sense of humor that never failed to make everyone around him laugh and feel happy.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, Robert "Bobby" Thomas. He is survived by his siblings Ida T. Carmona, Velma T. Ramirez, Jesse "Pinky" Thomas, Dolores "Lolly" Dominguez; his daughters Teresa (Vince) Paredes, Lillian Thomas, and Victoria Nava; and his grandchildren Alex and Eric Paredes, and Camila Pilar Rodriguez.
?Celebration of Life to come at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Tomas Thomas to the Alzheimer's Association
.