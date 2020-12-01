1/1
Tomasa Castro Zamarron
Weslaco - Tomasa Castro Zamarron, our beloved mother passed away November 26, 2020 at the age of 89 at Valley Baptist Medical in Harlingen.

She is survived by her 2 sisters: Maria Guzman and Margarita Castaneda; her 4 daughters: Lesvia Z. (Frank) Rivera, Leticia Z. (Wayne) Graves, Connie Z. (Raul) Castillo and Elisa Z. (Esgar) Chavez. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Arturo Salazar, Raul Castillo Jr., Artemio Salazar Jr., John Anthony Romo, Randy Castillo and David Castaneda.

Viewing will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Followed by interment at Weslaco City Cemetery.

Those that would like to pay condolences to the family may do so at www.hawkinsfh.com



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Weslaco
2222 E. Business 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
956-969-0030
