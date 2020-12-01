Weslaco - Tomasa Castro Zamarron, our beloved mother passed away November 26, 2020 at the age of 89 at Valley Baptist Medical in Harlingen.
She is survived by her 2 sisters: Maria Guzman and Margarita Castaneda; her 4 daughters: Lesvia Z. (Frank) Rivera, Leticia Z. (Wayne) Graves, Connie Z. (Raul) Castillo and Elisa Z. (Esgar) Chavez. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Arturo Salazar, Raul Castillo Jr., Artemio Salazar Jr., John Anthony Romo, Randy Castillo and David Castaneda.
Viewing will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Followed by interment at Weslaco City Cemetery.
Those that would like to pay condolences to the family may do so at www.hawkinsfh.com