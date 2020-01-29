|
|
ALAMO - Tomasa "Tommie" Contreras (nee Olivares) passed away peacefully in Alamo, Texas on January 26, 2020, at the age of 82.
Our mother lived a life "her way." Regrets? Well, she probably had a few. She obsessively planned each chartered course and never came close to biting more than she could chew. Doubts? She ate them up and spit them out. She did what she had to do and said the things she truly felt. The record shows, she faced it all and did it her way.
Tommie was born on July 28, 1937, in Harlingen, Texas. She attended Harlingen High School and later married her husband Roel in 1955 after knowing him for only 10 days. After moving to Houston, Texas, her focus on education, creating opportunities for all students and giving back to the community led her to become an active member of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA), serving as a Texas Delegate and Lifetime Member. She returned to Alamo, Texas in 1981 with Roel and her two youngest children to reopen the C. Contreras Grocery Store, which had been in the family from ~1925-1979, where she managed all operations "her way" from 1981 until she retired at the store's closure in late 2012.
Tommie is survived by Roel Contreras, her husband of 64 years; three daughters, Leticia Lopez (David) of Houston, TX, Ana Gutierrez of Arlington, TX, and Elisa Lippincott (Marc) of Austin, TX; three sons, Roel Jr. (Zulema) of Houston, TX, David (Dorene) of Delafield, WI, and John of Austin, TX; a brother, Eve Olivares (Candy) of Grand Prairie, TX; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is finally reuniting with her parents Fidel and Luz Olivares; sisters, Magdalena Olivo, Teresa Penaflor, Lucila Perez, Frances Ramos and Rosie Cantu; and a brother, Fidel Jr. (Odelia).
Visitation will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. service Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at a later day at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg, TX.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020