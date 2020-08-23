1/1
Tomasa De La Garza Saenz
Edinburg - Tomasa De La Garza Saenz, 71, returned to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Monday, August 10, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Guadalupe De La Garza; her siblings, Evelia Rodriguez, Guadalupe Lopez, Elisa Emma Montes, Eliseo De La Garza Jr; two nephews, Reyes Rodriguez Jr. and Adrian Garza.

Tomasa is survived by her husband, Eloy Saenz Sr. of San Isidro, Texas; her four sons, twins Leobardo (Alejandra) Reyes from Nashville, TN and Gerardo Reyes, Eloy Saenz Jr., Eliseo Eduardo (Angela) Saenz from Edinburg, TX, and eleven grandchildren. She is also survived by her six siblings, Julian (Amparo) De La Garza, Enriqueta (Jesus) Flores, Elvira (Jose) Lopez, Blanca Rosa (Carlos) Garcia, Evelia (Eduardo) Hinojosa, Eusebia (Salvador) Gomez; brothers-in-law, Reyes Rodriguez Sr., Salome Lopez Sr. and Roel Montes Sr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm., with a 6 pm celebration of life service, today, August 23, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 12 noon Monday, August 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, located at 4607 N. Sugar Rd, Pharr, Texas. Honorary pallbearers are Leobardo Reyes (son), Gerarado Reyes (son), Eloy Saenz Jr. (son), Eliseo Eduardo Saenz (son), Salome Lopez Jr. (nephew) and Arnulfo Noe Cantu (friend).

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
Our condolences to the family
ALMA SOLIS. (Lopez))
Friend
