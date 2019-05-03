Pharr - Tomasa Galicia Lopez, 93, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her residence in Pharr.



Born in Goliad, Texas, Mrs. Lopez had lived in Pharr all of her life and was a member of Iglesia Del Valle Santa Pentecostes in San Juan.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Isidoro C. Lopez; a son, Jose F. Lopez; a grandson, Heriberto Lopez Jr.; and her parents, Catarino and Maria B. Galicia.



Tomasa is survived by eight children, Anita (Celso) Salinas, Maribel Rodriguez, both of Alamo, Hilda Martinez of San Juan, Hermelinda Cash-Davis of Garland, Noelia (+Juan) De La Cerda, Lilia (Roy) Mendoza, Cynthia R. Palacios, all of Pharr, Heriberto (Laura Alicia) Lopez of Edinburg; a daughter-in-law, Rosie Lopez of San Juan; 33 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, May 3, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Iglesia Del Valle Santa Pentecostes in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Isaac Lopez, Joel Salinas, Gabriel Salinas, Juan Jose De La Cerda Jr., Abram D. Lopez, and Abel Caballero.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on May 3, 2019