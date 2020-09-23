1/1
Tomasa Reyes
San Juan - Tomasa Reyes, 74, entered eternal sleep on Friday, September 18, 2020, in San Juan surrounded by her family. Mrs. Reyes was preceded in death by parents, Genaro and Gregoria Rodriguez; five brothers, Patricio, Lupe, Agustin, Carlos, and Francisco Rodriguez; her sister, Petra Rodriguez.

Mrs. Reyes is survived by her husband, Noe Reyes Sr.; three children, Noe (Monica) Reyes Jr., Brenda (Juan) Cortez; Susana (Joshua) Tovar; 9 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Juan Rodriguez; three sisters, Maria Ordoñez, Oralia Lopez, and Juana Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 12 Noon Friday, September 25, 2020, at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.





Published in The Monitor on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
