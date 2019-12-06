|
|
McAllen - McAllen-Tommy Joe Smithey, 73, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at McAllen Medical Center. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, he was a good caring person who had a big heart who would help if needed. He loved football; especially The Longhorns. He played golf and was a runner and he loved to read books. He was a very smart man and very funny too. Mr. Smithey was a former Veteran having served in the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Texas and worked as a Journalist for The Monitor, The Town Crier and The Valley Morning Star. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Henry Smithey and Mary Lorene Moureland Smithey. He is survived by his sister, Linda (Robert) Shepherd; nephew, Trace and niece, Liza; his companion for 30 years, Maria E. Reyes and the two children he raised.
Visitations were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Religious service held at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. Inurnment of his remains will be announced at a later date.
The Smithey and Reyes families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019