San Mateo, CA. - Tracy Young, 38, passed away on March 14, 2020 at San Mateo Medical Center, San Francisco, California.
She was born on December 3, 1981 in Harlingen, Texas. She was the daughter of Kim and Jimmy Young.
She is survived by her sons Jackson and Sebastian. Her mother Kim Calahan; dad Eddy Calahan, uncles George and Stanley Kennedy; aunts Kathy Kennedy and Vicki Seward; cousin David Seward and family.
Prayers for Tracy will be part of the Live Streaming Mass on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, McAllen, at 8:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. Funeral Services are under the direction of Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. https://holyspiritmcallen.org/
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 30, 2020